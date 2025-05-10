Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,539,124 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,469,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539,124 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $208,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.7 %

FCX opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

