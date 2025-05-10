Full Sail Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $168.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $267.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.