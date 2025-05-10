Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $65,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

