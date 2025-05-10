Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $2,540,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,268.54.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,089.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.72 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,879.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,980.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,135 shares of company stock worth $31,505,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.