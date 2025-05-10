Colonial Trust Co SC Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. StockNews.com cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.56.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $602.31 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,693.08, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

