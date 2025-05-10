Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $318,532,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $91.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. The trade was a 35.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

