Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,474 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,916,244,000 after purchasing an additional 912,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after buying an additional 599,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,207,000 after buying an additional 537,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,563,000 after buying an additional 2,347,705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,184,000 after acquiring an additional 335,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $14,645,401.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,644,115.46. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,888 shares of company stock worth $21,536,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 347.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

