Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

