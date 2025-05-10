Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

