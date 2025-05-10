Healthcare Stocks To Research – May 7th

Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Tempus AI, AvidXchange, Philip Morris International, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, and health insurers. They give investors exposure to trends in drug development, medical technology advances, demographic shifts, and healthcare policy changes. Their performance often hinges on factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles, and reimbursement rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $13.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,965,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,373,307. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day moving average of $175.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 55,004,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,735,884. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.20 and a 200-day moving average of $526.12. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $387.80 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.10. 17,421,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,258. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45.

AvidXchange (AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Shares of AVDX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 64,782,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.38 and a beta of 1.14. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.27. 3,063,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $274.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.89. 3,180,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,872,287. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

