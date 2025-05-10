Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $140,000 in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,373.65. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $50,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,485,356.20. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,852 shares of company stock valued at $871,417 over the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

