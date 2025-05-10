Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

