Fund 1 Investments LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 339,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 165,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,134 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 22,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 209,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,427,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,973,000 after buying an additional 832,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $49.77 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

