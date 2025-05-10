Best Space Stocks To Watch Now – May 7th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Honeywell International, Boeing, and GE Aerospace are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business involves space-related activities—ranging from satellite manufacturing and launch services to space tourism and exploration. By investing in space stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercial space economy, which is driven by technological breakthroughs, government contracts and emerging private-sector demand. Market performance of these equities tends to reflect milestones in space missions, regulatory shifts and advances in aerospace technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $13.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.43. 92,510,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,644,383. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, reaching $516.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.82. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,978. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.80. 2,972,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day moving average is $166.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,857. The company has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.61 and a 200 day moving average of $187.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Featured Stories