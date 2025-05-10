Best Outdoor Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 7th

Walmart, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Affirm, AZEK, Kroger, and Fortune Brands Innovations are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or sell equipment, apparel and services for outdoor recreation activities such as hiking, camping, fishing and adventure sports. Investors follow this sector to gain exposure to consumer spending trends in travel, fitness and lifestyle markets driven by growing interest in nature?based and adventure experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $98.48. 4,926,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,023. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $787.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,033,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,007. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.13. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.06. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,014. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55.

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. 3,009,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. AZEK has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 1,893,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $4.75 on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. 2,800,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,470. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

