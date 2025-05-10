Geller Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after buying an additional 919,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,893,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,411,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,346,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,399,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.31.

NYSE HLT opened at $243.18 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.58.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

