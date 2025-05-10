Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Holdings Increased by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 304,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,807,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,427,000 after buying an additional 3,804,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 87,122 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

