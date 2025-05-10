Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:V opened at $352.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.98 and its 200 day moving average is $326.72. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
