Fiduciary Trust Co Has $3.37 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 425.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,676,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,188,351 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,198.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. The trade was a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,481 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.