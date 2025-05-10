Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 292 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,586,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $476.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.11. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.08 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.88.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.83.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

