iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $106.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

