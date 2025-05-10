First Manhattan CO. LLC. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 8,504.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after buying an additional 219,746 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 30.2 %

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $160.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

