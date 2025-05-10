Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Lowered by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.98 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $2.0369 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

