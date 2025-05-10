Colonial Trust Co SC Has $63,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Colonial Trust Co SC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $122.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.