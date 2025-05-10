FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,028,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,539,290,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,032,239,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,147,006 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $857,205,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,655,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $819,383,000 after acquiring an additional 287,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

