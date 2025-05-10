CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 1,108 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,521,000 after purchasing an additional 608,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 1.3 %

CTVA stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.