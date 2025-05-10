Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 16,034 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,212,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $136.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.00.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

