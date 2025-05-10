Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $575,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $187,606,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,432,000 after buying an additional 438,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,786,000 after acquiring an additional 357,718 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,699,000 after acquiring an additional 345,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,674,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.08.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

