Crestline Management LP Increases Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

