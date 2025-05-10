Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 6,326,709 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 184.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,326,709 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $170,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after buying an additional 3,932,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,076,000 after acquiring an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.