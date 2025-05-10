Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,046. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.