Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 86,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 52,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,490,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MA opened at $568.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $518.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

