Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.78 and a 200 day moving average of $499.24. The firm has a market cap of $305.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

