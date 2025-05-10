Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 126 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $704.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,363. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

