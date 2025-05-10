iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

