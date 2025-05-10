DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.