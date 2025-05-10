Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,928,883 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928,883 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $157,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,704,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after buying an additional 1,745,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

