Deutsche Bank AG Has $204.03 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,881,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Monster Beverage worth $204,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,585,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,054.86. This trade represents a 68.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

