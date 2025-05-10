Gen Wealth Partners Inc Sells 731 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA increased its position in Kenvue by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Kenvue by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

