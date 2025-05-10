DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,846 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.