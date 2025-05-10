Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 206,962 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.93 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 179.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

