D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,074 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $67,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

