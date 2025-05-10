CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $321.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.30 and its 200 day moving average is $330.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.