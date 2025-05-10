Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $18.13 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,132,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.3% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.16 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

