Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.03 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,082 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $233.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.03 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

