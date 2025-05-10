iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

