DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,791 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $73,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 17,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.07.

DD stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

