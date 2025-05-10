Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

