Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $60.74 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $60,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in McKesson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.69.

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $694.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $678.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

