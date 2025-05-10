Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $84.55 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $84,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.30.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,514,907.30. This represents a 28.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,648.30. This represents a 41.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $233.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $277.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

